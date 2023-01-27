Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Raydium has a total market cap of $40.07 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00399082 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,536.04 or 0.28012636 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00578764 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,351,305 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.