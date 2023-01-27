Raymond James Increases Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $154.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $153.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.43.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.8 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.