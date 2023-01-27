Raymond James Raises Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $60.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.
RBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. OTR Global reissued a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.78.
NYSE RBA opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $72.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,575,000 after purchasing an additional 609,934 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,680,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,016,000 after purchasing an additional 579,763 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,148,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,251,000 after purchasing an additional 489,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $27,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
