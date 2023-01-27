Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) EVP C. Matthew Lusco Sells 100,000 Shares

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,105,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,498. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

