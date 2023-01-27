Request (REQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.29 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $107.92 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00049920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030286 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000240 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00216017 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.110135 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $4,395,436.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

