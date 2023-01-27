Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.51. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 24.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Resolute Forest Products

RFP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $102,738.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,373.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,443. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 196,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 574.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 189,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.