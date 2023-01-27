RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
RF Industries Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of RFIL stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $7.79.
About RF Industries
RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.
