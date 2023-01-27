RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

About RF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

