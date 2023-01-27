RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 67.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

RGC Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. 8,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 37.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 111.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

Featured Articles

