Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 56,740,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 29,730,590 shares.The stock last traded at $20.26 and had previously closed at $18.31.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,163 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

