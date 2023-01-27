Robert Bruce Larson Sells 30,000 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.19. 1,618,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

