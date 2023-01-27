Robert W. Baird Trims Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Target Price to $29.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 196,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 67,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 89,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 62,223 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

