Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.51

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.51 and traded as high as C$67.07. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$65.90, with a volume of 1,392,095 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$62.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.55. The firm has a market cap of C$32.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

