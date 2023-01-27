Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.90-16.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.97. Roper Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.80-3.84 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $444.45 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,397,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after buying an additional 81,297 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

