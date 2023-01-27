Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-3.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.90-$16.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded down $8.68 on Friday, reaching $435.77. The stock had a trading volume of 210,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,204. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.