Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.55.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
