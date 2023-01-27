Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.