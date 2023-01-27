Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

SAL remained flat at $27.28 on Friday. 3,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,916. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $157.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

