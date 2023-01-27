SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $340.20.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $291.08 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.95 and its 200-day moving average is $299.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

