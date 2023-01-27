Scholarship Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14,031.07 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $14,031.07 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 91.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00402519 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,520.35 or 0.28253876 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00585414 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,587,875 coins. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00120024 USD and is down -13.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

