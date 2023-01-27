Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 727,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 710.5 days.

Schroders Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. Schroders has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.07) to GBX 510 ($6.31) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 510 ($6.31) to GBX 550 ($6.81) in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

