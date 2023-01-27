Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Reduced by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 291,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

