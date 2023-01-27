Scotiabank Increases AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$31.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATGFF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AltaGas in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

ATGFF opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

