Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Trading 8.3% Higher

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.65 and last traded at $65.59. 472,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 785,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -33.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,455,264.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.