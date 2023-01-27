Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $160.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.68. Sempra has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Sempra by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Sempra by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.