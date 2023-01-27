Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $251.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $251.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.11.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of SHW opened at $225.06 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $295.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.07 and a 200-day moving average of $234.92.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

