Short Interest in 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Rises By 57.7%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,800 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 1,617,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

888 Trading Up 10.0 %

888 stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. 138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219. 888 has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

Get 888 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIHDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.86) in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 355 ($4.40) to GBX 295 ($3.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 888 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.