Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Expands By 58.3%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,940,000 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 19,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BBD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. 37,989,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,944,613. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBD. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,941.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,523,000 after buying an additional 48,935,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,219,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,953,000 after buying an additional 316,992 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

