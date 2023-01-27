Short Interest in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Drops By 50.0%

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

RENEU remained flat at $10.27 during trading on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENEU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $14,985,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,020,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,012,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,561,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,509,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

