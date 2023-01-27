Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Expands By 41.0%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCT shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $118.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -37.36%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

