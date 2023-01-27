Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Rises By 745.3%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 745.3% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the third quarter worth $365,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the third quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of USOI opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.17. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.3826 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

