Short Interest in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Drops By 28.8%

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 40.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,917 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 943,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $11,139,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.