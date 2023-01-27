Short Interest in Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Decreases By 28.6%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Dino Polska Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:DNOPY traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 284. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. Dino Polska has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised Dino Polska from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

