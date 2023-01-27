Short Interest in Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Rises By 3,700.0%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eramet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ERMAY stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Eramet has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Eramet

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Manganese, Nickel, Mineral Sands, and Lithium. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives. The Nickel division engages in mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications.

Further Reading

