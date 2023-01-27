Short Interest in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Grows By 292.2%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 292.2% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in G Medical Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in G Medical Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in G Medical Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in G Medical Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

G Medical Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMVD remained flat at $2.99 during midday trading on Friday. 60,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. G Medical Innovations has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $202.65.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

