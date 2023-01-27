Short Interest in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Drops By 76.2%

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.41. 20,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

