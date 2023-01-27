Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Rises By 69.4%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the December 31st total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,851. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
