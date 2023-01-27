Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Rises By 69.4%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the December 31st total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Graybug Vision Price Performance

Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,851. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graybug Vision

About Graybug Vision

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Graybug Vision by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 148,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

