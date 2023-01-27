Short Interest in Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Increases By 300.0%

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HLAN remained flat at $98.00 during trading hours on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.34. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.53.
Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heartland BancCorp Dividend Announcement
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.
