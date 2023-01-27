Short Interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Increases By 46.9%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 946,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudson Technologies news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,134.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hudson Technologies news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $219,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,976.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,134.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 106,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDSN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDSN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,988. The company has a market capitalization of $442.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 74.90% and a net margin of 33.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

See Also

