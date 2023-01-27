Short Interest in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Declines By 36.0%

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 897,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,312,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,537 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 948,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,955. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $27.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.46). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.43%. The firm had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

