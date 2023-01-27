Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Drops By 55.1%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the December 31st total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance

KBAGF stock remained flat at $2.04 during trading on Thursday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

