Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Drops By 55.1%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the December 31st total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance
KBAGF stock remained flat at $2.04 during trading on Thursday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
