Short Interest in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Increases By 263.6%

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 263.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 370.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 174,017 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIBY remained flat at $10.34 on Friday. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,479. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.