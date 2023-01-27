Short Interest in Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Expands By 215.4%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 215.4% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Longfor Group Trading Up 6.1 %

OTCMKTS:LGFRY traded up C$2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,020. Longfor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.33.

Longfor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11%.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

