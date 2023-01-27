Short Interest in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Expands By 83.9%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvast stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Microvast were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Microvast Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MVSTW traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,121. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Microvast has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

