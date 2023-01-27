Short Interest in MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Grows By 102.2%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Price Performance

Shares of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,453. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five segments: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The company is involved in the refining, transportation, and storage of crude oil; wholesale and retail of crude oil products; geothermal energy production; natural gas transmission; feed water and raw water supply; water transportation; refinery and marketing of oil and petrochemical products; importing and exporting of energetical products; warehousing and oil product storage activities; and exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and other gas products.

