Short Interest in MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Grows By 102.2%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Price Performance
Shares of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,453. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile
