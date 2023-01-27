Short Interest in NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Expands By 2,600.0%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NEXE Innovations Trading Down 7.2 %

NEXE Innovations stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 9,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,680. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. NEXE Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

About NEXE Innovations

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.