Short Interest in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Declines By 24.0%

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $81.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.