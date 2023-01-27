Short Interest in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Drops By 27.3%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OCA Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCAX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 78,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. OCA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OCA Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $145,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $289,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $539,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

