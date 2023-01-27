Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Decreases By 24.8%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 201,800 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Performance Shipping Stock Up 6.9 %
PSHG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 172,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,100. The company has a market cap of $11.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Performance Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $71.25.
Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%.
Performance Shipping Company Profile
Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.
