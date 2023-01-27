Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Decreases By 24.8%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 201,800 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Performance Shipping Stock Up 6.9 %

PSHG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 172,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,100. The company has a market cap of $11.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Performance Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

Institutional Trading of Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Performance Shipping stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. ( NASDAQ:PSHG Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 538,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 5.18% of Performance Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.