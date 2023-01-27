Short Interest in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Rises By 816.7%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 816.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Perma-Pipe International Price Performance

Shares of PPIH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. Perma-Pipe International has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

About Perma-Pipe International

(Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.