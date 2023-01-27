Short Interest in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Rises By 816.7%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 816.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of PPIH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. Perma-Pipe International has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 3.93%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.
