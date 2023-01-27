Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Increases By 2,884.2%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 2,884.2% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
POET stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. POET Technologies has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $196.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.88.
POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Research analysts forecast that POET Technologies will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of POET Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 368,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.
