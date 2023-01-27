Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Grows By 1,100.0%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Puma Trading Up 0.3 %

Puma stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,497. Puma has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

